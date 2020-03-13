Australia’s CMC Rocks QLD Country Music Festival Postponed Amid Global Coronavirus Pandemic

Australia's annual CMC Rocks QLD country music festival has been postponed amid the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The annual event was set for March 18-22 in Willowbank, Queensland.

"It is with deep regret that the CMC Rocks QLD team announces the postponement of the 2020 event," organizers say in a statement released early Friday (March 13) morning Nashville time. "As a result of the Australian Government’s announcement this afternoon, holding the festival is now infeasible and as such, the March festival cannot proceed as planned."

According to CNN, Australian Minister Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Friday that the country's government is advising against gatherings of more than 500 people. More than 150 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the country: Those with the virus include actor Tom Hanks and his wife, singer-songwriter Rita Wilson -- who are in Gold Coast, Australia, for pre-production on director Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic -- and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

CMC Rocks QLD organizers are, per their statement, looking to reschedule the festival to October, but those who are unable to attend will be given full refunds. More information is available at CMCRocks.com.

"We thank the CMC Rocks community for their support and understanding during this unprecedented time," the statement concludes.

CMC Rocks QLD 2020 was to include performances from Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore and other American country artists, as well as a number of Australian stars, including Morgan Evans. Moore, in fact, had a string of Australian dates planned and, on Thursday (March 12), before the government's Friday announcement, told fans Down Under in an Instagram video that he was still going to come perform.

There are more than 128,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the globe, including more than 4,700 deaths, as of Thursday evening (March 12). The number of cases within the United States has been increasing, with 1,663 cases and 40 deaths confirmed.

Following President Donald Trump's Wednesday (March 11) address to the nation, which included a decision to ban foreign nationals traveling to the United States from Europe beginning Friday, hundreds of tour dates were canceled or rescheduled by country artists in an effort to help control the spread of the disease. Live Nation and AEG are among the organizations that announced they would be recommending all large-scale events through the month of March be postponed.

Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire and Jason Aldean are just a few of the artists who have moved tour dates due to the pandemic. California's Stagecoach Festival and the 2020 C2C: Country to Country Festival have also been postponed.