Chuck Wicks' wife Kasi stars in his romantic new video for "Old With You," and the clip shares beautiful footage from the couple's real-life wedding.

The country singer and radio personality and Kasi, who is Jason Aldean's sister, married in Cabo San Lucas in July of 2019, and his video highlights some touching footage from that occasion, interspersed with a number of other romantic moments from their life together. Scenes of the couple goofing around, scuba diving and more abound in the clip, which also includes Wicks dropping to one knee to propose in the snow.

One of the highlights of the "Old With You" video is the sex reveal the couple staged after they announced they were expecting their first child together in June of 2020. Kasi has three daughters from a previous marriage, and they were on hand when the couple popped a balloon to share that they were having a baby boy.

Wicks and his wife welcomed their son, Tucker, in December, but it wasn't an easy road to parenthood for the couple. Kasi told People she'd believed she was "done" having kids before she met Wicks, but she "couldn't imagine not having a child with him." They started trying to conceive shortly after they wed, but had trouble conceiving naturally.

The couple turned to in vitro fertilization to conceive, and they had major support from Aldean and his wife, Brittany, who conceived their two children through IVF. They recommended their doctor and nurses to the couple, and when Wicks and Kasi were feeling nervous and uncertain about the fertilization process, Aldean "never questioned it for one second," Kasi told People.

"Even when we were, like, 'There's only one, we don't know if it's going to survive,' my brother was like, 'Oh, it's going to survive,'" she said.

