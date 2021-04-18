Chris Stapleton was one of the night's biggest winners at the 2021 ACM Awards in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). The acclaimed singer-songwriter put another award on his mantel when he took home Album of the Year honors for his most recent project, Starting Over.

Stapleton was on hand at the iconic singer-songwriter venue the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville to receive the honor after an introduction from presenter Clay Walker, who murmured, "Wow, so deserving," after reading Stapleton's name on the ballot and before revealing him as the winner. Stapleton beat out a slate of the top artists in country music for the award, including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne.

"Thank you for giving us this award tonight," Stapleton said in his typically low-key acceptance speech. "We work really hard to make music, and we think a lot about it," he added before thanking his wife and the production and musical team involved in the album.

"It means a lot to us, it really does," he said before closing by saying once again, "Thank you ... thank you very much."

Stapleton went into the 2021 ACM Awards tied with Maren Morris for the largest number of nominations, with six apiece. He teamed with Miranda Lambert earlier in the evening to perform a heart-wrenching song from Starting Over titled "Maggie's Song," which was written about his family's departed dog.

