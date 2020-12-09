"Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.' is a full-circle song for Chase Rice. The "Lonely If You Are" hitmaker sets the scene outdoors on a cool rural night and then introduces two old friends.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line co-produced and helped sing lead on Rice's new country single, a smooth R&B-influenced melody performed atop an acoustic guitar and drum track. It's a boys' night out for the three friends, and their natural chemistry helps to make this outdoor gathering all the more real.

Rice's simple, shirtsleeves English keeps the song accessible for just about anyone over age 12, and his vox-heavy arrangement stays true to songs from his most recent albums on Broken Bow Records. Credit Cale Dodds, Corey Crowder, Hunter Phelps and Rice as songwriters of a song from a new album or EP slated for 2021.

Rice helped Hubbard and Kelley start their careers by co-writing "Cruise."

Chase Rice (Feat. Florida Georgia Line) "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." Lyrics:

Chase Rice:

Firewood crackle in the fall air / Red dirt playing on a radio / Big Dipper hanging high up there / Breathe in the backwoods and let it go / I ain't ever been the church-goin' type / Can't quote much past 3:16 / Even though it's a Friday night / Church found me

Chorus:

Sittin' here, drinkin' beer, talkin' God, amen / Killin' time, livin' life with some downhome friends / When the world's gone crazy, man, it all makes sense / Sittin' here, drinkin' beer, talkin' God, amen, amen

Florida Georgia Line:

Gotta thank him for a little piece of dirt / Little peace of mind from a cold one / Got a country angel I don't deserve / The kind that you never let go of / I don't know what heaven looks like / No, I don't think anybody does / If it's like down here up there tonight / And there's folks like us

Repeat Chorus

I don't know what heaven looks like / And who the hell does / If it's like down here up there tonight / There's folks like us

Repeat Chorus