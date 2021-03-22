Chapel Hart proudly proclaim "You Can Have Him Jolene" in their new single, which pairs nicely with a hilarious music video. Comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, Chapel Hart put their feistiest foot forward in this callback to Dolly Parton's iconic 1973 hit "Jolene."

The video follows Danica as she catches onto her partner's adultery as he spends his nighttime hours awake, texting a woman named Jolene. Flipping the song's narrative on its head, rather than begging Jolene to stay away from her man, the trio instead welcome her advances, as Danica is better off single than with a two-timing partner.

All hell breaks loose when Trea and Devynn spot Danica's unfaithful boyfriend at a bar with Jolene: The trio incite a brawl that leads to Danica ripping off Jolene's wig and smashing a beer bottle off her cheating lover's head. The three end up in handcuffs by the end of the night.

"Oh, Jolene / You can have him 'cause he don't mean much to me / Well, I've cried so much / Two rivers turned to seas / Oh, Jolene / When you think that he's in love / He'll surely leave / Like he did me," they sing with glowing harmonies while being dragged into a police car. They even manage to make a celebratory exit from prison the next morning!

"We couldn’t imagine that we could get any more excited, but with every project, song, and music video our love and appreciation just goes further through the roof!!!!" Chapel Hart share in a press release. "Thank you to all who continue to support us and love us because we love you right back and can’t wait to see you on the road!”

Named to CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2021, the trio is embarking on the Follow Your Hart Tour, which kicks off on April 2 in Lafayette, La.

