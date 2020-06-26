Caylee Hammack enlisted country music's most famous fire-haired singer, Reba McEntire, for a new duet. Appropriately, the track is called "Redhead."

Released on Friday (June 26), "Redhead" was co-written by Hammack, Trent Dabbs and Natalie Hemby. The grooving, guitar-heavy track moves to a steady beat as Hammack sings about her parents "rais[ing] a little hell when they raised a little redhead."

McEntire takes lead on the second verse, while the two harmonize in each chorus. The country powerhouse complements Hammack's voice, but never overpowers her.

“This song was inspired by an older cousin of mine with fiery red hair. You don’t hear about redheads very much in songs, so I simply wanted to write one for her and all the redheads in my family," Hammack says in a press release. "Then, Reba came in the studio and TRANSFORMED this song. She helped me create an anthem for all redheads. Whether you get it naturally or find it in a bottle, this is for the firecrackers!”

"Redhead" is one of two collaborations on Hammack's forthcoming debut album, If It Wasn't for You. The other, "Mean Something," features Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes. Hammack co-wrote the song with Mikey Reaves; the two also co-produced the project.

Fully co-written and -produced by Hammack, If It Wasn't for You also features the writing talents of Laura Veltz, Gordie Sampson and more. A full track listing for the project is below.

"I feel like I’m airing all my dirty laundry in this album in hopes of others feeling that honesty and vulnerability and in it, finding a safe haven to be themselves,” Hammack says in a press release. "I want the nitty gritty to shine through, that’s where the stories are. Every song on this record has a true story behind it, and now I can’t wait to tell those once people listen to the album!"

An Ellaville, Ga., native, Hammack debuted in country music with her single "Family Tree." She's a two-time 2020 ACM Awards nominee.

WATCH: More From Caylee Hammack