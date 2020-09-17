Carrie Underwood thanked God in accepting her ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year. She thanked the fans and her record label and her band and crew. So, who did she miss?

In the press room after the 2020 ACM Awards, Underwood acknowledged that she forgot to thank her husband Mike Fisher and sons Jacob and Isaiah after being named one of two ACM Entertainers of the Year. Yes, there was a tie — but she didn't use that as an excuse.

"First, I wanna say that I'm a dummy for not mentioning my husband or children in my acceptance speech," Underwood told media after the show during a virtual press room. She was clutching the ACM trophy at the time and actually answering a question about having her son Isaiah on her upcoming Christmas album.

"You would think after this many years and seeing other people do speeches and giving some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me. So, I'm sorry but I do love my children and my husband."

You can watch Underwood's full speech below.

"Thank you God so much. All glory, glory to God," she says to begin. "Thank you to the ACM, not just for this but for putting me in incredible company. I'm happy to share this with Thomas Rhett and this to have my name mentioned with his and Luke, and Luke and Eric Church — I am beyond honored."

"Thank you UMG, Thank you Ann [manager Ann Edelblute] and my HQ team. Thank you fans for coming out to see us, spending your hard earned money. Band, crew, everybody that makes those shows happen. You guys, hold on, it will happen again. Just hold on. Thank you to everybody here putting on the ACMs tonight ... Thank you for this, God bless."

If Mike Fisher noticed he was left out, he didn't let it bother him. On Instagram he celebrated his wife's win — her third in this category lifetime:

The tie was a first at the ACM Awards in any artist category (Male, Female, Group, Duo and Entertainer). Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Church were the other nominees.