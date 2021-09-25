Fall has only just begun, but that doesn't mean that Carrie Underwood is waiting to celebrate the Christmas season... and all of the things that come along with it.

Underwood gave fans a taste of winter a little early with her release of the upbeat new song, "Favorite Time of Year." Throughout the holiday song, Underwood sings about the things that make the season so special, including decorations, sweet treats and wrapping up in a blanket to watch a classic movie.

Of course, for Underwood, part of what makes Christmas so special is spending time with her family: "Love pouring out like the snow from the sky / Snuggled up together sitting by the fire / Oh, it's magical, it's my favorite time," she sings.

Underwood co-wrote "Favorite Time of Year" alongside Hillary Lindsey and Chris DeStefano. Greg Wells produced the track. Press play below to hear the cheerful song.

"Favorite Time of Year" appears on Underwood's just-released special edition of her Christmas album, My Gift. The 14-track project features a mix of original songs and holiday staples including "Silent Night" and "O Come All Ye Faithful."

“My Gift is an album I’ve wanted to make from the beginning of my career,” says Underwood in a press release. “It’s been such a blessing to share this special music and I’m excited to share even more with the release of My Gift (Special Edition).”

Fans can stream "Favorite Time of Year" and the rest of My Gift (Special Edition) online.

