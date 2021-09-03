Dan + Shay join Carrie Underwood for a song on the Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack. Only Us" arrived on Friday (Sept. 3), after both acts teased their team-up on their respective Instagrams.

The movie Dear Evan Hansen (due out on Sept. 24) is a film adaptation of the Tony Awards-winning Broadway musical. After premiering in 2015, the music was specifically hailed, winning Best Score at the 71st Tony Awards (2017).

"Only Us" can be found in Act 2 and is performed by Evan Hansen and Zoe Murphy, played by Ben Platt and Katlyn Dever in the film adaptation. Hear Underwood and Dan + Shay's version below:

Dan + Shay first teased a collaboration on their Instagram account on Monday (Aug. 30), when the posted a random photo of themselves with Underwood. The post more than piqued the curiosity of fans, until they added an in-studio video on their feed, offering no context:

Finally, on Tuesday (Aug. 31) afternoon, Underwood shared her part in the song and all of the details. "I'm so excited to share that I teamed up with @danandshay to record a very special song for the #DearEvanHansenMovie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack!" she wrote.

The full Dear Evan Hanson soundtrack also includes songs by Tori Kelly, Finneas and Sam Smith. It will be available when the movie debuts nationwide.

News of Underwood and Dan + Shay's collaboration comes as the country duo prepares for their long-awaited headlining tour. The (Arena) Tour was set to begin early in 2020, and it did, only to be canceled after just a couple of shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates were pushed all the way to September, with Thursday (Sept. 9) in Greenville, S.C., as the trek's official kick-off.

