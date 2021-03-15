Carly Pearce is joining forces with Christian artist Matthew West for a passionate rendition of his song "Truth Be Told."

The duet finds the singers letting their guards down as their gentle, yet engaging voices unite when they confess, "Truth be told, the truth is rarely told." The song addresses the common act of masking one's pain with blanket statements that are meant to hide what's broken beneath the surface.

"I don't know why / It's so hard to admit it / When being honest is the only way to fix it / There's no failure / No fall / There's no sin you don't already know / So let the truth be told," the pair vulnerably sing.

“My faith is such a huge part of my life. I’ve been praying for the right opportunity to show more of my heart, and "Truth Be Told" felt meant to be. Not only am I such a fan of Matthew’s, this lyric has been the anthem of my life over the last year," Pearce explains in a press release. "Being transparent and vulnerable is how we connect with others. I’m so excited to be a part of this collaboration!”

"I’m honored to have Carly join me on this new version of 'Truth Be Told,'" adds West, who says he's been a fan of the country singer since hearing her debut single, "Every Little Thing."

"There’s an honesty in her voice that convinces you she’s not just singing, she’s feeling every word she’s singing," he states. "It was a special thing to hear that same honest vocal delivery brought to this song about being honest. I’m so excited for the world to hear this duet."

"Truth Be Told" was originally released as a solo single from West's 2020 album, Brand New. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay chart, while the album peaked inside the Top 5 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart.

Pearce released her new album, 29, in February, with its songs centered around her divorce from Michael Ray. Her latest single, "Next Girl," is climbing the charts and currently sits inside the Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app