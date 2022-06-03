Cameron Hawthorn’s ‘Nothing Like a Cowboy’ is a Country Love Song You Need to Hear [LISTEN]

Cameron Hawthorn uses country music to tell queer stories — full stop. If country music is three chords and the truth, then Hawthorn uses the storied genre to tell his own story, one that has only recently been reflected in country music.

The Kansas native first came out using the music video for "Dancing in the Living Room" as a clever visual aid. While the gentle ballad could be about anyone in its audio form, Hawthorn uses it as an extension of the song's meaning. His follow-up single, "To Break Hers," co-written with Lena Stone, details the particular regret of breaking up with a sweetheart because you're just not into them — because you're in the closet. These are not songs that tie in to the "love is love" slogan; LGBTQ+ people have unique experiences, and those experiences deserve to be told with that special mix of three chords and twang.

On his newest song "Nothing Like a Cowboy," Hawthorn describes the qualities he admires in a man. Like the best country love songs, there's a catchy hook, swooning steal guitars and a testament to authenticity— both of his beloved's cowboy bona fides, and their love.

"Over the last few years, I’ve tried to open myself up more and more as a songwriter and write and sing from a place where I never thought I would have the courage to go," Hawthorn tells The Boot. "‘Nothing Like a Cowboy’ is another milestone for me in my journey because this song was inspired by the cowboy I’ve been creating a life together with in Texas. To sing those words proudly and confidently means so much to me."

Listen to "Nothing Like a Cowboy" below:

You can learn more about Cameron Hawthorn, his music and upcoming concert announcements by visiting his official website.