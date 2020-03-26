Cam: ‘Till There’s Nothing Left’ Helped Her Learn to Own Her Sexuality

Cam's latest single, "Till There's Nothing Left," tells the sweeping, dramatic story of an all-consuming love -- but the singer says that when she first wrote the song, she was a little hesitant about it.

"I kind of felt embarrassed by how sexy these lyrics were!" Cam admits to The Boot, cracking up. "Which is so funny, because in real life, I do go have quickies in the backseat with my husband. It's not out of the normal range."

Though country's female artists have been singing about sex -- and pushing the boundaries of what's deemed acceptable subject matter for a country song -- for decades, there's still an imbalance between how male and female artists can sing about that part of their lives. "As women, it's weirder for us to say it out loud, and there's a lot of rules," Cam reflects, adding that she worked through her nerves about the song thanks to a strong female influence in her personal life: her grandmother.

"She was, like, my ultimate role model, and I feel like thinking about her helped me through this," the singer continues. "She was the one who gave me the sex talk when I was 12. She said, 'Cameron Marvel, sex is like a milkshake. Once you have it, you're always gonna want it.'

"You know, if my grandmother can own her sexuality, I can own my sexuality," Cam goes on to say. "So I kind of got past it. And I'm so glad I did, because I've sung it a few times live, and it just resonates so well."

It's no wonder the song strikes a chord with so many listeners. Navigating the often-conflicted, ever-changing relationship with sexuality, body image and beauty standards is a big part of being a woman; in fact, it's simply a big part of being human. Like many of her fans, Cam has gone through changes in her relationship with her body on a personal level, most recently due to giving birth to her first child, Lucy, in December. She says that it was during her pregnancy that she learned to appreciate her body, for the first time, as exactly what it is -- and not in terms of what it "should" be.

"During my pregnancy was probably the first time that I honored how I felt and looked and felt like it was correct," Cam reveals. "Your whole life, you're told to look the right way, eat the right way. So being pregnant, it's kind of sad to say, but that was the first time I fully accepted whatever I was hungry for, however my body looked. It was like, "Oh, this is all for a purpose, and exactly how it should be.'

"It was amazing for me," she continues. "Even though I still have moments -- because your body looks different after you give birth -- but it's still carried over, most of the time. I don't know if it's that your kid looks at you and thinks you're awesome, but I definitely have a feeling of, 'I'm really beautiful, and I'm really badass.'"

Those sentiments of power and freedom carry into the music video for "Till There's Nothing Left," which Cam actually filmed when she was eight months pregnant. Set in a Western saloon at the end of the world, the clip doubles down on all the cinematic drama of finding love at the epicenter of an apocalypse.

"There's this sexiness that's kinda teenage; it's how I felt when I was sneaking out of my house to go make out with my boyfriend with the car parked," the singer says of the video. "There's this urgency that if you don't proclaim your love for someone, it might just disappear."

Together with the cast of characters that populate the saloon, Cam relishes every last bit of pleasure on Earth -- even if, as in her video's scenario, that world is coming to an end.

"I thought it would be pretty fun to be in a group of people that says, 'I mean, f--k it. We're gonna party,'" she adds. "The world can end at some point. Let's just have a good time."