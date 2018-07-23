Cam Plans 2018 Road to Happiness Tour, Featuring Lucie Silvas

Cam will be spending her fall on the road. The singer-songwriter has announced her Road to Happiness Tour.

Cam shared the tour announcement via Twitter on Monday morning (July 23). The new tour is named after her recently released song "Road to Happiness."

Cam's 2018 Road to Happiness Tour is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26 in Nashville, Tenn. From there, Cam and her special guest Lucie Silvas will head to major cities including Atlanta, Ga.; Boston, Mass.; Houston, Texas; and Philadelphia, Pa. The tour will wrap up in Denver, Colo., on Oct. 23; a full list of stops is below.

Tickets for the Road to Happiness tour go on sale on Friday (July 27). "Road to Happiness" is available for purchase now.

Cam has been spending time on the road with Sam Smith, serving as a special guest on his The Thrill of It All Tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Cam, 2018 Road to Happiness Tour Dates:

Sept. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 27 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

Sept. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage Theater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Oct. 4 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Oct. 5 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 7 – New York City @ Irving Plaza

Oct. 12 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live

Oct. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Oct. 16 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Madrid Theatre

Oct. 17 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

Oct. 19 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Oct. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Scoot In

Oct. 21 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Oct. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater