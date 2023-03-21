The Brothers Osborne family just got a little bit bigger. The duo's John Osborne and his wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, welcomed boy-girl twins, Maybelle and Arthur, in the small hours of Tuesday morning (March 21).

Osborne shared the happy news on social media, revealing that Arthur is the older of the two by one minute. At birth, he weighed 3 lb., 3 oz. and was 15 and 1/2 inches long. Maybelle weighed in at 5 lbs., 1 oz. and was 18 inches long.

"Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle," Osborne writes on social media in his announcement post. "It's going to be a wild one."

He also describes his wife as a "damn warrior princess," adding, "We did it y'all."

Osborne and Silvas first announced their pregnancy news ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards, also sharing that they had gone through a "very long, tough journey with IVF to get to this point." The couple have been married since 2015, and they had been trying to conceive for quite a while.

Maybelle and Arthur are the pair's first children.

Osborne talked about his twins as the Brothers Osborne were onstage accepting a CMA Award, and he would later tell media backstage that talking about the pregnancy onstage was a relatively impromptu decision. "Wynonna [Judd] was standing next to us," he said. "We never prepare a speech. We never expect to win. And then I looked over and saw Lucie in the corner of my eye ... something welled up [in me] and I just wanted to tell the world."

While they didn't share an exact due date, fans knew that the Babies Osborne were on their way a little bit ahead of time, as John Osborne and his brother and bandmate T.J. were forced to cancel their scheduled performance at the Love Rising benefit show in Nashville on Monday (March 20).

On social media, Osborne apologized for dropping out at the last minute, but explained that his twins were due to arrive "any second now," and adding that Silvas was "a damn warrior and is currently holding down the fort from the hospital bed as I type this." He concluded with a message of support for the show's cause, which is raising funds and awareness for LGBTQ+ organizations in Middle Tennessee.

His post also served as the announcement of his two children's names.