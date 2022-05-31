10 Songs You Didn’t Know John Osborne Wrote
You probably know John Osborne as one-half of the country duo Brothers Osborne, which he formed with young brother TJ Osborne nearly a decade ago. Since the release of their debut single "Let's Go There" in 2013, the brothers have established themselves as one of the most innovative and talented duos in country music history.
John Osborne made the move from his hometown of Deale, Md. to Nashville as a teen to study at Belmont University. TJ followed his lead just a few years later and they both worked hard to try and create their own careers as solo artists. They struggled to find success as solo performers, and finally decided to join forces. The brothers spent years performing at small venues and honing their sound before securing a publishing deal in 2011 and signing with EMI Nashville the following year.
In 2015, they found major success with "Stay a Little Longer," which peaked at No. 2 on the country charts and positioned them as one of the genre's most intriguing new acts. Since then, they've gained a massive following and continued to release a stream of incredible music, including their singles "21 Summer," "Shoot Me Straight," "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" and "I'm Not for Everyone." They also regularly collaborate with some of the genre's biggest names, including Brooks & Dunn, Dierks Bentley and Maren Morris.
TJ usually acts as lead vocalist on Brothers Osborne tunes, but John's mind-blowing talents as a guitarist are a pivotal part of the trademark sound that fans have come to know and love. But what many country listeners may not know is that John Osborne has also written some incredible tunes that were cut by other major country talents.
Let's take a look at 10 songs you might have realized were penned by John Osborne:
"Here Tonight"Recorded by Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw recorded "Here Tonight," — which features vocals from his daughter, Gracie — for his 2015 record Damn Country Music. John Osborne co-wrote the tune with his brother, TJ Osborne, and Brett Beavers.
"What Leaving Looks Like"Recorded by Randy Houser
This heartbreak-driven tune was cut by Randy Houser for his 2019 record Magnolia. Houser co-wrote the track with Osborne and fellow singer-songwriter James Otto.
"Walk on Whiskey"Recorded by Old Dominion
John Osborne teamed up with the members of Old Dominion and award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally to pen "Walk on Whiskey," which the band recorded for their 2021 album Time, Tequila & Therapy.
"Country Music Made Me Do It"Recorded by Jessi Alexander
Jessi Alexander co-wrote "Country Music Made Me Do It" alongside both John and TJ, later including it on her 2020 record Decatur County Red. A year earlier, burgeoning country artist Carlton Anderson released his own version of the track as a single.
"Good at Tonight"Recorded by David Nail
"Good at Tonight" was penned by both Osborne brothers, along with Troy Verges, Barry Dean and David Nail. After a nudge of encouragement from John, Nail decided to record the track himself and invited him and TJ to lend their voices to the tune, which became one of Brothers Osborne's first of many notable country collaborations.
"Pins and Needles"Recorded by Natalie Hemby
Accomplished singer-songwriter and The Highwomen member Natalie Hemby co-wrote the track with her longtime friends, John and TJ. The song became the title track of Hemby's critically-acclaimed solo album, which was released in 2021.
"Nice Things"Recorded by Hayes Carll
Celebrated singer-songwriter Hayes Carll penned this clever story-song with John and TJ, and included it as the lead track on his celebrated 2021 album You Get It All.
"Y’all People (Dedicated to the 'CoJo Nation')"Recorded by Cody Johnson
Penned by John Osborne, Chase McGill and Laura Veltz, "Y'all People" was recorded by Cody Johnson for his 2019 major label debut, Ain't Nothin' to It. He dedicated the tune to his dedicated fanbase, which he titled the "CoJo Nation," who supported him over the years as he self-released six records before inking a deal with Warner Music Nashville.
"Buzzin’"Recorded by Kellie Pickler
This groovy tune was written by John, TJ and fellow country talent Steve Moakler. Country singer and personality Kellie Pickler recorded the track for her 2013 album The Woman I Am.
"Smoking Your Weed"Recorded by Lucie Silvas
The humorous yet soulful track "Smoking Your Weed" is one of many songs that John Osborne has co-written with his wife, Lucie Silvas, over the years. The talented pair have been married since 2015.