Country duo Brothers Osborne quickly made a name for themselves in the country music scene following the release of their debut album Pawn Shop in 2015.

Before the massive success of their first full-length record, the Deale, Md. natives first landed on the charts with their 2014 debut single "Let's Go There," which was followed by the high energy "Rum." It was with their third single "Stay a Little Longer," however, that launched the duo a new degree of fame and fortune. From there, John and T.J. kicked off a streak of successful releases, including their 2016 single "21 Summer" and 2017's "It Ain't My Fault." As their songs climbed the charts, the duo scooped up an array of industry awards. Most notably, the real life brothers took home Vocal Duo of the Year at both the CMA Awards and the ACM Awards.

Since Pawn Shop, the duo has released two more albums, 2018's Port Saint Joe and 2020's Skeletons, which they re-released as an extended edition in 2022. When not cutting their own tracks, Brothers Osborne often collaborate with a variety of country stars including Jillian Jacqueline, David Nail, Lee Ann Womack, Brittney Spencer and Dierks Bentley.

