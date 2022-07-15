Caleb Caudle’s ‘Crazy Wayne’ is Slice-of-Life Storytelling at Its Finest [Listen]
Celebrated singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle is set to release his most raw and reflective collection of music to date.
Due out Oct. 7 via Soundly Music, Caudle's new album Forsythia, was recorded at the historic Cash Cabin and features production from John Carter Cash. The record's lead single "Crazy Wayne" showcases the North Carolina native's songwriting expertise, introducing listeners to an eccentric character who feels both familiar and mysterious.
"Crazy Wayne said the problem with cars these days / They break but don't break all the way," Caudle narrates. "You can be riding along / And thinking nothings wrong / When the engine tries to ruin your day."
Driven forward by Caudle's clever, slice-of-life storytelling and toe-tapping accompaniment, "Crazy Wayne" is a charming, folk-rooted gem.
Listen to "Crazy Wayne" below:
"Crazy Wayne" is the first single off of Forsythia, which includes 10 new songs featuring musical accompaniment from celebrated session players Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Dennis Crouch and Fred Eltringham. Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook and Sarah Peasall McGuffey also contributed vocals to the album, which came together at a time of deep uncertainty and self-examination for Caudle.
Although his 2020 album Better Hurry Up earned widespread critical acclaim, Caudle was one of the many musicians forced to stay off the road for months as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. After he and his wife relocated from Nashville to North Carolina, Caudle filled his newfound free time by connecting with nature and spending quiet moments reflecting on his life, career and the path that led him there. Those meditative, often melancholy moments heavily influenced the sounds and feelings weaved through each of his latest tracks.
"The natural world has always shown up in my lyrics but with these songs I felt that get magnified,” says Caudle. "The beauty and force of it all became sacred to me. I felt unplugged from the hustle and free to pay close attention to the details and it completely changed my approach to life."
To coincide with the release of "Crazy Wayne" and details of his upcoming album, Caudle also announced his 2022 Forsythia Tour, which will kick off on Oct. 9 in Charleston, W.V. and stop at venues across the U.S. through the end of November. You can find a full list of tour dates below. Additional ticketing information is available at Caleb Caudle's official website.
Caleb Caudle's 2022 Forsythia Tour Dates:
Oct. 9 – Charleston, W.V. @ Mountain Stage
Oct. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Eddie’s Attic
Oct. 14 – Thurmond, N.C. @ Johns Von Dreale Vineyard
Oct. 15 – Danbury, N.C. @ Stokes Art Center
Oct. 16 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Pour House
Oct. 19 – Richmond, Va. @ Get Tight Lounge
Oct. 20 – Washington, D.C. @ Pearl Street Warehouse
Oct. 21 – York, Pa. @ Kable House Presents
Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ortleib’s
Oct. 23 – New York, N.Y. @ City Winery Loft
Oct. 26 – Boston, Mass. @ Atwood’s Tavern
Oct. 27 – Northampton, Mass. @ Parlor Room
Oct. 28 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Caffe Lena
Oct. 29 – Baltimore, Md. @ Club 603
Oct. 30 – Round Hill, Va. @ B Chord Brewing
Nov. 2 – Newport, Ky. @ Southgate House Revival
Nov. 3 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Duke’s Indy
Nov. 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Nov. 5 – Chicago, Ill. @ Golden Dagger
Nov. 10 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Whitewater Tavern
Nov. 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Knucklehead’s Saloon
Nov. 12 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Mercury Lounge
Nov. 16 – Austin, Texas @ The Saxon Pub
Nov. 17 – Houston, Texas @ The Mucky Duck
Nov. 18 – Galveston, Texas @ Old Quarter Acoustic Café
Nov. 19 – New Orleans, La. @ Siberia
Nov. 20 – Mobile, Ala. @ Callaghan’s