Caleb Caudle’s ‘Crazy Wayne’ is Slice-of-Life Storytelling at Its Finest [Listen]

Celebrated singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle is set to release his most raw and reflective collection of music to date.

Due out Oct. 7 via Soundly Music, Caudle's new album Forsythia, was recorded at the historic Cash Cabin and features production from John Carter Cash. The record's lead single "Crazy Wayne" showcases the North Carolina native's songwriting expertise, introducing listeners to an eccentric character who feels both familiar and mysterious.

"Crazy Wayne said the problem with cars these days / They break but don't break all the way," Caudle narrates. "You can be riding along / And thinking nothings wrong / When the engine tries to ruin your day."

Driven forward by Caudle's clever, slice-of-life storytelling and toe-tapping accompaniment, "Crazy Wayne" is a charming, folk-rooted gem.

"Crazy Wayne" is the first single off of Forsythia, which includes 10 new songs featuring musical accompaniment from celebrated session players Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Dennis Crouch and Fred Eltringham. Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook and Sarah Peasall McGuffey also contributed vocals to the album, which came together at a time of deep uncertainty and self-examination for Caudle.

Although his 2020 album Better Hurry Up earned widespread critical acclaim, Caudle was one of the many musicians forced to stay off the road for months as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. After he and his wife relocated from Nashville to North Carolina, Caudle filled his newfound free time by connecting with nature and spending quiet moments reflecting on his life, career and the path that led him there. Those meditative, often melancholy moments heavily influenced the sounds and feelings weaved through each of his latest tracks.

"The natural world has always shown up in my lyrics but with these songs I felt that get magnified,” says Caudle. "The beauty and force of it all became sacred to me. I felt unplugged from the hustle and free to pay close attention to the details and it completely changed my approach to life."

To coincide with the release of "Crazy Wayne" and details of his upcoming album, Caudle also announced his 2022 Forsythia Tour, which will kick off on Oct. 9 in Charleston, W.V. and stop at venues across the U.S. through the end of November. You can find a full list of tour dates below. Additional ticketing information is available at Caleb Caudle's official website.

Caleb Caudle's 2022 Forsythia Tour Dates:

Oct. 9 – Charleston, W.V. @ Mountain Stage

Oct. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Eddie’s Attic

Oct. 14 – Thurmond, N.C. @ Johns Von Dreale Vineyard

Oct. 15 – Danbury, N.C. @ Stokes Art Center

Oct. 16 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Pour House

Oct. 19 – Richmond, Va. @ Get Tight Lounge

Oct. 20 – Washington, D.C. @ Pearl Street Warehouse

Oct. 21 – York, Pa. @ Kable House Presents

Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ortleib’s

Oct. 23 – New York, N.Y. @ City Winery Loft

Oct. 26 – Boston, Mass. @ Atwood’s Tavern

Oct. 27 – Northampton, Mass. @ Parlor Room

Oct. 28 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Caffe Lena

Oct. 29 – Baltimore, Md. @ Club 603

Oct. 30 – Round Hill, Va. @ B Chord Brewing

Nov. 2 – Newport, Ky. @ Southgate House Revival

Nov. 3 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Duke’s Indy

Nov. 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Nov. 5 – Chicago, Ill. @ Golden Dagger

Nov. 10 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Whitewater Tavern

Nov. 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Knucklehead’s Saloon

Nov. 12 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Mercury Lounge

Nov. 16 – Austin, Texas @ The Saxon Pub

Nov. 17 – Houston, Texas @ The Mucky Duck

Nov. 18 – Galveston, Texas @ Old Quarter Acoustic Café

Nov. 19 – New Orleans, La. @ Siberia

Nov. 20 – Mobile, Ala. @ Callaghan’s