Brontë Fall Searches for a Silver Lining in ‘Outsmart Love’ [LISTEN]

For their single “Outsmart Love,” Brontë Fall singer-songwriter Teri Bracken teamed up with Isaac Slutsky to explore love and love lost. The track is the fifth track from Winter, Brontë Fall's latest EP, released earlier this month.

“When I wrote this song with Isaac, we were in the middle of the pandemic and both going through a lot, and at the same time I was dealing with heartbreak," Bracken says. "I was reminded of Emily Brontë’s poem ‘Fall Leaves Fall,’ of which my band name is based after. It involves embracing the darker seasons of our lives and finding the beauty in them. I was inspired by that poem and eager to find the silver linings in everything that I was experiencing. During the process, I wrote about the dark season in my own life, and found both the beauty and irony in all of it."

Produced by Jake Finch, "Outsmart Love" sonically weaves between Americana and indie-pop. It's serves as an engaging introduction to the band's catalog, which includes their 2020 EP Finishing School.

Take a listen to “Outsmart Love” below:

Now based in Nashville, Brontë Fall are currently taking a short break from the road after wrapping up a winter tour earlier this year. You can keep up with the band and learn more about their music by visiting their official website.