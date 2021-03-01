Brett Young ventures into new territory with his song "You Got Away With It." He teamed up with Ashley Gorley, Justin Ebach, Jon Nite and Jimmy Robbins to write the play-on-words track.

"You Got Away With It" is somewhat of a diversion from the balladeer sound for which Young is known. Mixing a vibrant horn section with a hint of reggae, the melody offers an edgy, yet lively vibe.

Young sings of being caught up in the affection of a woman he meets at a bar, painting the picture as he serenades, "You got away with it / So don't you go breakin’ it / Girl, you’ve been makin' it tough for me to not love / Every little thing that you do, baby / You got away with it."

“We’ve been recording a ton of music over the last year, and I couldn’t wait any longer to share some of the material from this new chapter. This song was a blast to write, and ultimately pushed me into a bit of a new sonic territory in the studio that I’m really proud of," Young shares in a press release. He gave his wife Taylor and young daughter Presley a shoutout on social media when announcing the new track.

"You Got Away With It" comes as Young's current single, "Lady," inspired by his wife and daughter, has been certified gold by the RIAA and is in the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "Lady" is the lead single from the California native's upcoming third studio album.

Young and Taylor are expecting their second child this summer.

