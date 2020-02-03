Brett Young's known for showing his softer side in his music, but a recently debuted new song might just be the most sentimental one he's shared yet. During his 2020 Chapters Tour, the country singer is sharing "Lady," a new song written for his wife Taylor and daughter Presley.

According to Setlist.fm, "Lady" is the first song of Young's encore on his recently launched Chapters Tour. Fans can press play above to watch him perform the track at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom. During the song, the screen behind Young onstage is covered in photos of Taylor and Presley.

"I hope you look just like your mama, love her like I do," Young sings in the chorus of "Lady." "You can always run to daddy, you’ll always be my baby / But look at her, baby girl, and you’ll learn how to be a lady."

Young and Taylor got married in 2018, after knowing each other for about a decade. They welcomed baby Presley, their first child, into their family in October.

Young's Chapters Tour, which is named for a song on his Ticket to L.A. album, is scheduled to run through early May. Matt Ferranti is his opening act on the trek.

