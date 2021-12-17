Brett Young really shot for the stars when he was recording his new Christmas album, which finally came together after a series of breaks went his way.

Speaking with Taste of Country ahead of the CMA Awards, Young says that it is common for him to release one Christmas song in a given year. In the past, he's offered up his version of classics including "O Holy Night" and "Silver Bells."

"Every year we do a song for Christmas, and every year the response is, 'When are we gonna get a Christmas album?' And every year we say, 'When we have time,'" he jokes.

Due to production schedules, an artist must begin a Christmas project in June to finish it in time for release. Young says that's already a busy time of year.

"That's when we're doing fairs and festivals and also playing our tours, and so really the summer is the busiest part of our year," he explains.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic provided a unique opportunity. The "Lady" singer took advantage of a reduced schedule and jumped into the studio to create a Christmas album in January of 2021.

"We just figured that if we started in January, we've got like seven months to do it," he observes.

While compiling songs, he thought of other artists who would sound great on them. As it turned out, each artist Young and his team reached out to agreed to join in on the holiday fun.

"It was super flattering," he says humbly, "But it was just, we got a yes after a yes after a yes and the next thing I knew, it was pretty star-studded."

Young released Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics on Oct 22. Featured artists include Maddie & Tae and Darius Rucker, pop artist Colbie Caillat, Christian artists Phil Wickham and Chris Tomlin and more. Young did, however, reserve "Silver Bells" for just himself.

Young is very pleased with the results of his musical efforts.

"It's exciting to have," he says with a grin. "It's something that's special to me."