Brett Young's wife Taylor is pregnant with the couple's second child, but this time, the pregnancy has been a real struggle. The singer says his wife and the baby are healthy, but she's experiencing some serious morning sickness.

"Hopefully, being through the first trimester, she will start to get more comfortable," Young tells People in announcing that he and Taylor are expecting to add to their family this summer. They also shared some new maternity photos, seen below.

The baby will join older sister Presley, born in October of 2019. The couple didn't share if they're having a boy or girl this time, or even if they know. Last time, they found out in advance, giving Young time to write a few songs for his wife and unborn daughter before she arrived.

The new set of maternity photos are very casual, with Young in jeans and a longsleeve T-shirt and Taylor in a denim jumper. Presley also wore blue jeans with a T-shirt that reads "Big Sister." Young says he's excited that his first two kids are so close in age and hopes they can be best friends.

"Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same," he tells People.

Young and Taylor married in November of 2018, and the singer made it clear he wanted to start having kids quickly. Talking to Taste of Country, the then-37-year-old shared that family was a high priority, seeming unafraid of the prospect of a large family.

Taylor is four years younger that the California-born singer. She also shared news of her pregnancy on Instagram, saying nothing more about the due date and giving no indication that morning sickness has been troubling her.

The latest post comes one day after she shared photos of her husband for National Spouse Day:

