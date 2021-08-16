Brett Young Releasing New Acoustic Album, ‘Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days’

Brett Young has a new acoustic album on the way. The aptly-titled Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days is due out on Sept. 3 via BMLG Records.

The album — Young's first acoustic set — will provide stripped-down versions of songs from last year's Weekends Look a Little Different These Days. The release is preceded by an acoustic version of Young's current single, "Not Yet."

The "Lady" singer has also been hard at work on his first children's book. Love You, Little Lady, which a press release describes as "a love letter to his little girls," arrives Aug. 24 via Tommy Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins. Young will be promoting the book with an appearance on Talkshoplive with Shawn Parr on Tuesday (Aug. 17).

The country star and his wife, Taylor, recently welcomed a second daughter, named Rowan, on July 21.

"I already love you so much and I can't wait for you and your sister [to] become best friends," Young writes in an Instagram post on July 31.

As for live shows, the proud #GirlDad is hitting the road this fall, kicking things off with the inaugural Caliville Weekend in Palm Springs, Calif., over Labor Day weekend. The three-day event will also feature performances from Chase Rice and Maddie & Tae.

Young's own the Weekends Tour is set to kick off on Sept. 11 with a performance in Fort Worth, Texas. He has additional tour dates scheduled into December. Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days is available for pre-order now.

