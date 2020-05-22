Brett Eldredge offers a hopeful message with "Good Day," his new song released Friday (May 22). The track finds the country star recognizing all the signs that a good day is coming his way, even if it's not a picture-perfect one.

Knowing that love is around the corner with the happy feeling he has in his soul, Eldredge doesn't need the sun to shine to know that goodness is all around, making such proclamations as "life is a song that I'm still learning."

"It's gonna be a good day / I don't know why, but it feels like / Love's coming my way / And the sun ain't even shining / If the world gonna keep on spinning / Let it keep spinning on my way / I got a feeling / It's gonna be a good day," Eldredge sings over a soft, inviting guitar and piano melody.

Eldredge carries the song's uplifting spirit into the heartwarming music video, capturing the hope he sees in the world as he walks in solitude through Nashville and Watertown, Tenn. Strolling through an open field and on empty streets with a guitar in hand, the country star passes signs that read: "Don't worry, we'll be back" and sees a woman painting the phrase "Kindness is contagious" on the side of a building.

The singer takes this message even further, intercutting multiple clips of fans holding up a variety of handmade signs expressing thankfulness and gratitude for essential workers, teachers and those working in healthcare. One woman holds up a sign honoring COVID-19 patients, while a young girl shares her handwritten words: "Watching love grow."

“I wrote this song when I was searching to find positivity in my life instead of focusing on a day being dark and stormy and your emotions being in a tough spot," Eldredge explains to People. "I make the decision to have a good day, even in the darkness, and that awareness gives me a better outlook on life."

"Good Day" is featured on Eldredge's upcoming album, Sunday Drive, set for release on July 10.