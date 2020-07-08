Leave it to Brett Eldredge to make the pain of lost love look and sound beautiful in his new "Gabrielle" music video. Eldredge returned to his real-life alma mater to film the new clip in the gym and the hallways of his former high school, which he attended as a teen growing up in Paris, Ill.

In the "Gabrielle" music video, memories of a long-lost love continually to appear, with a mystery brunette even watching him play the song in his school gym. Readers can press play above to watch.

"We started the day filming this video in the basketball gym that my grandfather, father, brother and myself all played in and ended the day in an open field watching one of the best Midwest sunsets I’d ever seen,” the country star shares in a press release. "The visual is so raw and honest that it feels like I’m still there in that gym. I can almost hear the lights buzz as they warm up before turning on completely and smell the old wood of the gym floor.

"I hope this song and the nostalgia we captured in the video inspires people to chase down opportunities your heart gives you, even if it might not work out in the end," Eldredge adds. "You’ll be glad you never let fear hold you back."

The song "Gabrielle" will appear on Eldredge's new album Sunday Drive, which is set for release on Friday (July 10). Excitement for the album has certainly ramped up in recent weeks, with the country music hitmaker releasing the title cut of the album, "Sunday Drive," to fans early. Written by Barry Dean, Don Mescall and Steve Robson, that track revisits those times in which, as kids, we sat in the backseat of our parents' car watching the world go by, learning something new with every mile.