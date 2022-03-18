Breland Was a ‘Wreck’ After Receiving First Awards Show Nominations

Breland was emotional after receiving his first awards show nominations. The budding country artist opened up about the moment he got the call about his CMT Music Awards nominations to People, admitting he didn't even know what to think.

"I got the news and I was immediately sobbing," he confesses. "I was just a wreck."

And he wasn't the only one.

The "Praise the Lord" singer tells the publication that he called his parents first, and — like their son — they cried.

"They've been here since, obviously, literally day one. And they're musicians themselves and they have always been such a big support of what I'm doing," Breland shares. "And now that we're starting to see some of the dividends that that hard work is paying, I just feel like I owe it to them to make sure that they're the first ones to know. Because they're my biggest support."

Breland is nominated for three 2022 CMT Music Awards: Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Cross Country," and two CMT Performance of the Year nods for his work with Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight on "Friendship Train," and his collaboration with Nelly, Kane Brown and Blanco Brown on "Ride Wit Me."

The acknowledgement for "Cross Country" is extra special because it is his story.

"It was a concept that I came up with myself," Breland reveals, "And it plays with the idea of what would happen if I never put 'My Truck' out. What would my life have looked like if I hadn't put the song out. If I hadn't pressed upload. And now, it's become so clear to me that this is what happens when you do it."

Last year's CMT Music Awards were also a first for Breland. He had his first-ever awards show performance last year alongside Knight and Guyton, performing their collaboration, "Friendship Train."

When asked about the difference a year makes, the "My Truck Singer" says, "I just have a much clearer understanding of what it is that I bring to the table and what it is that I'm called to do."

He tells People that he's returning to the show with "a lot more experience and a lot more swagger."

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air for the first time on CBS on Monday, April 11, at 8PM ET. Fans can also stream the show on Paramount+.

