Bobby Bare is embracing the chilly winter season with the release of his forlorn new song, "Snowflake In The Wind." Attended by moody acoustic guitar line and his quavering, sorrowful vocals, the song encapsulates the feeling of loneliness that follows the loss of a relationship. Press play above to listen!

Throughout "Snowflake In The Wind," Bare explores his options and broken heart post breakup. The legendary country singer asks his mother for help, then thinks about packing up and moving somewhere else, feeling lost like a snowflake blowing aimlessly in the wind. Instead of opting to move to another location, Bare decides to stay put, because the pain would follow him anywhere. Bare wrote “Snowflake In The Wind” with Darrell Scott.

"Snowflake In The Wind" is Bare's first new release since 2017's Things Change. In 2018, Blake Shelton revisited the singer's 1973 classic, "Tequila Sheila," which was written by Mac Davis and Shel Silverstein. The singer and Grand Ole Opry member has more up his sleeve, apparently; a press release hints that Bare is planning more announcements to come in the new year.

In addition to his musical offerings, Bare also has a podcast called Bobby Bare and Friends. Featured artists have included Bill Anderson, Jamey Johnson and Trace Adkins, with more guests to come in 2020.