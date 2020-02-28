Grand Ole Opry member Bobby Bare has announced a new album that's been years in the making. Great American Saturday Night is a project written solely by author and songwriting legend Shel Silverstein.

Originally recorded live by Bare in 1978, Great American Saturday Night is a 13-track concept album. The record follows a number of other Silverstein-penned albums recorded by Bare, including Drunk and Crazy, Down and Dirty, Drinkin’ From the Bottle, Singin’ From the Heart and Old Dogs, the latter a collaboration with Waylon Jennings, Mel Tillis and Jerry Reed, among others. Bare and Silverstein's friendship dated back to the early 1970s.

Readers can hear Great American Saturday Night's lead single, "Livin' Legend," above. The tongue-in-cheek track is indicative of Silverstein's characteristic style. Although he is perhaps most well-known for children's books such as The Giving Tree, The Missing Piece and others, the writer also penned dozens of songs, including Johnny Cash's "A Boy Named Sue."

Great American Saturday Night is due out on April 17 and will be Bare's first release since 2017's Things Change. Fans can pre-order the album now.

Bobby Bare, Great American Saturday Night Track List:

1. "Great American Saturday Night" (Shel Silverstein)

2. "Redneck Hippie Romance" (Shel Silverstein)

3. "The Diet" (Shel Silverstein)

4. "Painting Her Fingernails" (Shel Silverstein)

5. "Goodnight Little House Plant" (Shel Silverstein and Fred Koller)

6. "Livin' Legend" (Shel Silverstein)

7. "They Won't Let Us Show It at the Beach" (Shel Silverstein)

8. "The Day All the Yes Men Said No" (Shel Silverstein)

9. "Time" (Shel Silverstein) (Shel Silverstein)

10. "Whiplash Will" (Shel Silverstein and Fred Koller)

11. "Me and Jimmie Rodgers" (Shel Silverstein)

12. "Someone to Talk To" (Shel Silverstein)

13. "Great American Saturday Night (Reprise)" (Shel Silverstein)