Blake Shelton and rapper Pitbull throw a country party -- and a tropical pool party -- in their new "Get Ready" music video. Press play above to watch the two stars teach each other how their towns get down.

Pitbull and Shelton's "Get Ready" music video was shot in both Tennessee and Florida, a behind-the-scenes clip reveals. According to director Gil Green, the video is meant to "show that we all party and get down the same way."

In the behind-the-scenes video, Pitbull and Shelton also explain how their collaboration began: According to the rapper, he and Shelton were performing together at a show Pendleton, Ore., when Pitbull met Shelton's dog, Black Betty, and the pup's name gave Pitbull a burst of inspiration.

In "Get Ready," Pitbull and Shelton take the well-known song "Black Betty," credited to Huddie "Lead Belly" Ledbetter and famously sung by Ram Jam, and replace its title phrase with their own. The song appears on Pitbull's 2019 album Libertad 548.

However, as Pitbull mentions in the "Get Ready" behind-the-scenes video, he's had the idea for the song -- and for a collaboration with Shelton -- for years. Indeed, back in 2015, Shelton confessed that he'd turned down a collaboration with Pitbull.

"There’s just something about me being, like, a middle America country artist saying the word 'motherf--ker' over and over again. It was like, ‘Man, I just don’t know if that’s going to go over with my soccer moms,'" Shelton said at the time. "So I opted not to, but I was honored."

Shelton and Pitbull's collaboration isn't the rapper's first country work. He appears on Keith Urban's "Sun Don't Let Me Down," and worked with Jerrod Niemann on a "Drink to That All Night" remix.