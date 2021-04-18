Blake Shelton Brings Old and New Hits to the 2021 ACM Awards

Blake Shelton gave fans a cross-section of his oldest and newest hits during his performance at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18).

Shelton first performed his debut single, "Austin," which gave him a career-launching No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart when he released it as the first single from his self-titled debut album in 2001. The emotional ballad is about a man whose love resides in Austin, and he can't get her out of his system even though they're apart.

"P.S.: If this is Austin ... I still love you," Shelton sings in the now-iconic chorus.

Shelton also performed his latest love song, "Minimum Wage," a lighthearted song about how love "can make a man feel rich on minimum wage."

Shelton casually took to the ACM stage to sing his oldest song first, in jeans and a sporty jacket. Blue lights and haze helped the clock turn back 20 years for the song, but the singer's emotion had present day sincerity. Closing his eyes, he hit the high note at the end before transitioning to a dobro-driven contemporary song.

"Minimum Wage" is set to appear on Shelton's upcoming new studio album, Body Language, which is slated for release on May 21.

Shelton did not just perform at the 2021 ACM Awards, he was also among the nominees. He and his fiancee, Gwen Stefani, were nominated for Music Event of the Year for their No. 1 hit duet, "Nobody But You."

