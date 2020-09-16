Blake Shelton accepted Single of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards in Nashville Wednesday night (Sept. 16).

Shelton's "God's Country" beat competing selections from Old Dominion, Kacey Musgraves, Lee Brice and Lady A. Singer Cam presented the award at Music City's Ryman Auditorium; it was broadcast live on CBS.

"Holy cow, Single of the Year!" Shelton said as he accepted the award virtually from Los Angeles. "This is a complete shock and an absolute honor. I want to … thank Scott Hendricks for producing this record and bringing this song to my attention. Thank you to Warner Bros. Records for all the hard work you do, the promotion staff, everyone involved. Thanks for continuing to somehow prop me up after 20 years of doing it."

"Obviously, [thanks to] country radio, for playing the crap out of not only this song, but you've been so good to me with all my singles," he continued. "Thank you for that. Thank you to my management, thank you to the fans. And thank you, Gwen Stefani, for continuing to encourage me to keep doing this and keep trying. And being my inspiration. Thank you God, thank you everybody. Single of the Year, yes!"

The 2020 ACM Awards aired Wednesday after being postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Originally scheduled to occur this April in Las Vegas, the ceremony eventually moved to Nashville. The Academy of Country Music revealed this year's nominees in February.

