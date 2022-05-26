Remember 90’s Country Hitmakers BlackHawk? Revisit Their Top 10 Songs

The explosion of emerging talent that came onto the country music scene in the 1990s included a wave of impressive new bands. For decades, the genre had been overwhelmingly dominated by solo acts — aside from Alabama, arguably the greatest country band of all time — and a handful of groups like The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Oak Ridge Boys and Restless Heart.

Then, all at once, the “band” became the thing. There was Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Shenandoah and Sawyer Brown. And then there was BlackHawk, cobbled together from the ashes of a 70s Southern rock band from Tampa, Fla. called the Outlaws. Blackhawk lead vocalist (and founding member) Henry Paul had been in the Outlaws, and later he’d be joined by another former member of the band, Randy Threet, when founding guitarist Van Stephenson stepped away after being diagnosed with melanoma. Sadly, Stephenson died as a result of the disease just a year later, on April 8, 2001.

BlackHawk released their eponymous debut in 1994 on Arista Nashville. It was certified double platinum and filled with timeless hits, like their debut single “Goodbye Says It All.” Since then, the group has released eight studio albums (including a Christmas album) and two live albums. Now a duo, comprised of founding members Paul and Dave Robbins, BlackHawk is rolling into their fourth decade of making music as one of the most celebrated groups of their era. They are set to release Blue Highway, BlackHawk's sixth record which the band began recording all the way back in 1992, but never completed until now.

Ahead of their new album, let's take a look back at some of BlackHawk's most memorable and widely beloved tracks. Here are The Boot’s picks for their Top 10 best songs, so far: