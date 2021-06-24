As one of the few EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners in the world, Barbra Streisand can do pretty much whatever she wants in the entertainment industry. But, does she want to do country music? The answer appears to be yes — at least a little bit.

On Aug. 6, Streisand will release Release Me 2, a collection of as-yet-unreleased material that dates all the way back to 1967. It follows a similar collection from 2012, Release Me, and it features a duet with none other than country music legend Willie Nelson.

The unlikely pair recorded a version of "I'd Want It to Be You," a song written by Streisand and produced by Walter Afanasieff and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. The collaboration was intended for inclusion on Streisand’s 2014 album Partners, but was not completed in time to make the cut.

In a 2012 interview with SiriusXM, Nelson recounted that he had long been hoping to duet with the Broadway star — "I have said for 20 years, I one day want to do a duet with Barbara Streisand,” Nelson told Johnny Knoxville — and, luckily, word of his desire eventually got to her.

Release Me 2, which features 10 studio performances, will be released alongside a 32-page liner notes booklet composed by Streisand and Jay Landers. The album will be available digitally, on CD and in a variety of collectable vinyl pressings.

