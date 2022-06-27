Fast-rising country newcomer Bailey Zimmerman has just unveiled an emotional and all-too-relatable music video for his latest song, "Rock and a Hard Place."

The heart-racing visual vividly depicts what happens when a couple is on the verge of a breakup. Zimmerman, who acts as the fictional protagonist, is still in love with his wife, but unfortunately, her heart’s moved on to another guy. He’s both confused and torn apart because he thought they were committed to a lifelong future together.

“We've been talkin' 'bout forever since we've been together / Somethin' 'bout a ring makes you think we're better off with / All this but we're caught in / Between a rock and a hard place,” Zimmerman sings in a verse with his raspy and distinct vocals.

He then questions the eventual outcome: “What the hell's this all for? / Is this where it mends or it breaks?”

As he mulls over his emotional conundrum and falling-apart relationship, flashbacks of their past cascade through his mind, which leaves him — as the adage and song title notes — caught between a "rock and a hard place."

Will Zimmerman stay committed to his “forever” or “throw in the towel”? Watch the dramatic video above to find out.

“Rock and a Hard Place” is the title track of Zimmerman’s Warner Music Nashville debut EP. The five-song project, which dropped earlier in June, includes the smash song “Fall in Love," which is serving as his debut single on country radio.

Meanwhile, "Rock and a Hard Place" ranks as "the highest non-Morgan Wallen country song premiere of the year as reported in Billboard Country Update," according to a press release. The slow-burning heartbreaker anthem debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales charts, No. 2 on their Hot Country Songs chart, and No. 24 on their all-genre Hot 100 chart.

