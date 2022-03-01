Avi Kaplan's latest single "All Is Well" is a haunting and spiritual duet with Joy Williams that will stick with you. The track is from Kaplan's upcoming solo album Floating on a Dream, due out May 20, which was produced by Shooter Jennings and mixed by Trina Shoemaker.

Kaplan, a former member of a cappella group Pentatonix, released his first solo EP, I'll Get By, in 2020. Like his previously released single “First Place I Go,” Kaplan's Floating on a Dream heads in a western, cinematic direction. During the production of the album, Jennings says he was motivated by Kaplan’s respect for classic sounds.

“I always know it’s going to be a good process in the studio when I’m working with somebody who really loves music, but also really adores the music that has come before,” Jennings said in a statement. “We both collect music and we’re inspired by it. Avi is an amazing singer and songwriter, this album is Ennio Morricone meets Bill Withers.”

Take a listen to “All is Well” featuring Joy Williams below:

Kaplan will tour across Europe throughout March before returning to the U.S. in May. Currently, he's set to perform in Washington D.C., New York City, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix and many more cities through mid-June. You can find a full list of Kaplan's upcoming tour dates via his official website.