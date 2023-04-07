Ashley McBryde is known for sticking to her own path, even if it's the road less traveled. That determined mindset is at the center of her new single "The Devil I Know," out today (April 7).

Co-written by McBryde, Jeremy Stover and Bobby Pinson, the slow-building track poetically explores the life choices she's made -- along with the expectations and unsolicited advice others have put upon her.

"Momma says get my a-- to church / Daddy says get my a-- to work / Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes / Everybody's got something to say," she sings. "About how I gotta change my ways / Well, I got something to say of my own / Hell, there's hell everywhere I go / So I'm sticking with the devil I know."

"We're always hearing something from somebody who thinks they know what's best for us," McBryde says of the song. "Lose weight, your hair's too curly, change this, change that. Things just seem to go better when you trust your own lens to see what's good for you."

Listen below:

"The Devil I Know" follows the February release of McBryde's current single, "Light on in the Kitchen." Both tracks are expected to be included on her upcoming fifth studio album, although no specific details about the record have yet been revealed.

McBryde will spend the coming months out on the road, performing headlining shows alongside support slots for Eric Church and Jelly Roll, along with a stop at the Grand Ole Opry next week. You can find a full list of upcoming tour dates at Ashley McBryde's official website.