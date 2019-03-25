The first three 2019 ACM Awards winners have officially been revealed, and congratulations are in order to Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs and Lanco. The three country up-and-comers recently got the news from Carrie Underwood that they have been named as early winners in the award show's New Female Vocalist of the Year, New Male Vocalist of the Year and New Duo or Group of the Year, respectively.

Combs got the phone call from Underwood while he was in the middle of making breakfast. "Got some pretty awesome news yesterday while I was making my toaster strudel," Combs wrote on Facebook alongside a video post of the exciting moment. "This is a dream come true, and I'm so thankful for all of you."

After hanging up the phone, Combs seemed as if the news still hadn't fully sunk in. "How do you guys plan that so good every time?!" he asked his team, taking off his baseball cap in shock. "'Cause I'm, like, making a toaster strudel over here, and ... that was good. I don't get surprised often. But that was good."

For her part, McBryde expressed her surprise more succinctly. "Oh, s--t!" she exclaimed with a laugh after Underwood told her the good news. After the call, McBryde was speechless and all smiles, triumphantly tossing her red Solo cup into the grass behind her.

The 2019 ACM Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire, and are set to take place on April 7 in Las Vegas, Nev. at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show will air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. Combs, Lanco, McBryde and Underwood are all scheduled to perform during the event.

