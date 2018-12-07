On Friday (Dec. 7), Ashley McBryde was among the artists to earn a Grammy Awards nomination for Best Country Album. The country star celebrated the milestone on Twitter, explaining that the honor was something that she'd dreamt about ever since she was a child, and a personal win for the artist that McBryde has been in every stage of her life.

"I'm stunned and humbled and just blown away," McBryde stated. "And I'm honored to be alongside artists I admire so much. When other girls my age were planning their dream weddings, I dreamt of a Grammy nomination. I don't even need to win. 5 year old me and teenage me are both satisfied as of now."

Alongside McBryde, the Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton are all up for the award for Best Country Album in 2019. Many of the nominees shared their reactions following the news that they were up for the award, such as Ballerini, who shared a video of herself FaceTiming her mom with the exciting news.

McBryde was one of country's most exciting breakout stars in 2018, releasing her debut studio album Girl Going Nowhere in March of that year. It has been a banner year of exciting "firsts" for the rising star, including being able to plan her own headlining tour and having country legend Garth Brooks record the album's title track for his upcoming live album.

The 2019 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 10. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS; the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will be available to stream online earlier in the evening. Further details, including a list of performers, will be announced in the coming weeks.

