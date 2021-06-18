Amy Grant’s Fall Tour Will Celebrate ‘Heart in Motion’ Anniversary
Amy Grant's classic Heart in Motion album is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, and she'll celebrate the hit record with a fall tour. The singer unveiled her plans on Friday (June 18).
Grant's Fall 2021 tour will take her to Houston, Texas; Baltimore, Md.; the Los Angeles, Calif., area and elsewhere between Aug. 5 and Oct. 29. A total of 39 stops are scheduled, with a full list of shows available below. It'll be Grant's first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020.
Heart in Motion, originally released in March of 1991, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Albums chart and also placed in the Top 10 of the all-genre Billboard 200. It's been certified five-times platinum, thanks in part to the singles "Baby, Baby" (an all-genre Hot 100 chart No. 1), "Every Heartbeat" (No. 2 on the Hot 100), "That's What Love Is For" and "Good for Me" (Hot 100 Top 10s).
Heart in Motion earned an Album of the Year nod at the 1992 Grammy Awards. A 30th anniversary edition, featuring several never-before-released songs and remixes, is due out on July 9, while a remastered vinyl version of the album will be available beginning on July 30.
Amy Grant, 2021 Fall Tour Dates:
Aug. 5 — Beaver Creek, Colo. @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
Aug. 6 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theater
Aug. 7 — Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theater
Aug. 14 — LaGrange, Ga. @ Sweetland Amphitheater
Aug. 15 — Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns
Sept. 8 — Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theater
Sept. 9 — Medford, Mass. @ The Chevalier Theater
Sept. 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Modell Performing Arts Center
Sept. 11 — Richmond, Ky. @ Eastern Kentucky University
Sept. 16 — New Philadelphia, Ohio @ Performing Arts Center
Sept. 17 — Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theater
Sept. 18 — Warsaw, Ind. @ Wagon Wheel Center
Sept. 20 — Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere
Sept. 21 — Dayton, Ohio @ Schuster Center
Sept. 22 — Rocky Mount, Va. @ Harvester Performance Center
Sept. 23 — Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theater of Durham
Sept. 25 — Charlottesville, Va. @ Paramount Theater
Sept. 26 — Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 1-3 — Franklin, Tenn. @ Tennessee Weekend
Oct. 8 — Greeley, Colo. @ Union Colony Civic Center
Oct. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater
Oct. 10 — Boise, Idaho @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 11 — Spokane, Wash. @ First Interstate Center
Oct. 13 — Bellingham, Wash. @ Mount Baker Theater
Oct. 14 — Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theater
Oct. 15 — Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Luther Burbank Center
Oct. 16 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Oct. 18 — San Jose, Calif. @ California Theater
Oct. 19 — Grass Valley, Calif. @ Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 20 — Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove
Oct. 22 — Beverly Hills, Calif. @ Saban Theater
Oct. 23 — Chandler, Ariz. @ Chandler Center for the Performing
Oct. 24 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Theater
Oct. 26 — Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center
Oct. 27 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theater
Oct. 28 — Houston, Texas @ Arena Theater
Oct. 29 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theater
More of 2021's Can't-Miss Country Tours: