AmericanaFest Adds 150 Acts to 2019 Lineup
The Americana Music Association has officially unveiled its full lineup for the 2019 AmericanaFest, adding 150 diverse performers to an already impressive lineup. According to Rolling Stone, the annual festival will now feature performances from artists such as Brent Cobb, Maggie Rose, Nicki Bluhm, Drivin N Cryin, Sierra Hull and many more.
In late May, the Association announced 115 of the nearly 300 artists total to play the festival. These include Aubrie Sellers, Lori McKenna, Aaron Lee Tasjan, American Aquarium, Brandy Clark, Jade Bird, Jim Lauderdale, Molly Tuttle, Paul Cauthen, Yola and many more.
The upcoming AmericanaFest is scheduled for Sept. 10-15, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.. The event takes place at venues throughout Music City, and includes the annual Americana Honors & Awards ceremony, which is set for Sept. 11 at the Ryman Auditorium. Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves and John Prine are among the artists nominated this year; it's a particularly diverse batch of nominees, with female artists dominating in five of the event's six categories and numerous artists of color earning nods as well.
Wristbands and conference passes are currently on sale for the festival, and tickets to the Honors & Awards ceremony are available exclusively to those who register for the conference. For more information or to purchase admission, visit AmericanaMusic.org.
Just-Announced AmericanaFest 2019 Performers:
10 String Symphony
The 502s
Alexa Rose
Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory
Amilia K Spicer
Amund Maarud & Lucky Lips
Amy Speace
Ana Popovic
Andrew Bird
Andrew Combs
Andrew Duhon
Austin Plaine
Big Cedar Fever
Bones Owens
Brad Butcher
Brent Cobb
Brian Wright & The SneakUps
Caleb Caudle
Caleb Elliott
Carl Anderson
Carly Burruss
Carson McHone
Carter Sampson
Cody Belew
The Coffis Brothers
Cordovas
Daddy Long Legs
Daniel Donato
Darrin Bradbury
David Starr
David Wax Museum
Dawn Brothers
Dead Horses
The Dead Tongues
Dee White
The Delevantes
Dixon, Easter & Stamey
DL Rossi
Dori Freeman
Doug Seegers
Driftwood
Drivin N Cryin
Eddie Berman
Eilen Jewell
Elliott Brood
Emma Hern
Ezra Bell
Ferris & Sylvester
Fireside Collective
Fort Frances
Foy Vance
Frothy Pitt
Fruition
Gabriel Kelley
Gangstagrass
Garrison Starr
Get Ahead
Ghost of Paul Revere
Grayson Capps
The Haden Triplets
Hogslop String Band
Honey Island Swamp Band
Honeysuckle
Horse Feathers
Hugh Masterson
Ilse DeLange
Ira Wolf
Izaak Opatz
Jack Klatt
Jade Jackson
Janiva Magness
Jared & The Mill
Jeremie Albino
Jeremy Ivey
Jesse Malin
JJ Grey & Mofro
Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen
Jonah Tolchin
Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys
Jonathan Wilson
Jontavious Willis
Josh Ritter
Josiah Johnson
Judy Blank
Kacy & Clayton
Kasey Anderson
Kate Lee & Forrest O’Connor
Kate Vargas
Kevin Burt
Kirby Brown
Korby Lenker
Lauren Morrow
Leah Blevins
Lee Henke
Leon III
Little Georgia
Lola Kirke
Lovers Leap
Lula Wiles
Maggie Rose
Malin Pettersen
Mapache
Matt Andersen
Matt Mays
McKay & Leigh
Michigan Rattlers
Micky and the Motorcars
Mile Twelve
The Milk Carton Kids
Molly Parden
Nickel&Rose
Nicki Bluhm
Old Man Luedecke
Orville Peck
Pat Byrne
Peter Mulvey
Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers
The Quebe Sisters
The Rad Trads
The Rails
Ray Bonneville
The Record Company
Red Dirt Boys
Reuben and the Dark
Robert Vincent
Rose Cousins
Sammy Brue
Sarah Potenza
Sarah Siskind
The Scot Sax Soul Revue
Scott Miller
The Sea The Sea
Season Ammons
Shawn Colvin
Shawn James
Shook Twins
Sierra Hull
Smooth Hound Smith
The Steel Wheels
Steve Poltz
Strung Like A Horse
Sun Seeker
Them Coulee Boys
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Todd Albright
Tre Burt
Vanessa Peters
Will Stewart
William Prince
Wyatt Espalin
PICTURES: A Look Back at the 2018 Americana Honors & Awards