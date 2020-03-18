American Idol is reportedly joining the growing list of TV and movie productions shutting down to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The TV singing competition is suspending production effective immediately, TVLine reports.

A source tells the news outlet that although much of the production is currently being handled remotely, showrunners are halting filming of American Idol so contestants can get home. "Hollywood Week" for Season 18 began on Monday (March 16), so there are still a few weeks left before live shows are set to begin.

American Idol is one of more than 100 television shows that have been affected by the spread of the coronavirus, per TVLine. Producers of the TV singing competition, the television-focused website says, will be monitoring the situation and determining how to proceed based on the latest information.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 197,000 cases of the disease and 7,905 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 17. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 4,226 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths as of March 17.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. On Sunday (March 15), the Academy of Country Music announced the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards.

A number of artists are performing virtual shows while fans are stuck at home and events are canceled or postponed. On Monday night (March 16), Keith Urban played a mini-live set from his warehouse, while Luke Combs offered a short set on Tuesday night (March 17).