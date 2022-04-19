Six contestants went home during Monday (April 18) night’s episode of American Idol, but HunterGirl was not one of them.

The 23-year-old fan-favorite from Winchester, Tenn., was marked safe midway through the nerve-wracking results show, thanks in part to her Top 20 performance of her original song, “Heartbreak Down,” which took place the night before.

Stepping into the spotlight once again, but this time, with less stress riding on her shoulders after receiving the good news about her Idol fate, HunterGirl belted out a cover of Miranda Lambert’s “Vice” from the country superstar’s 2016 double album, The Weight of These Wings.

Paying tribute to Lambert, HunterGirl, whose real name is Hunter Wolkonowski, donned a stylish leather fringe jacket for the performance and opened up the song a cappella. Fans showed their support, waving their arms from side to side as HunterGirl worked her way across the stage and toward the judges' table.

Afterward, HunterGirl didn’t receive any critiques or comments from Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie or Katy Perry. But judging by the looks on their faces, it appears she did Lambert’s song justice. HunterGirl will now have to wait to see if she won over America’s votes once more when the show returns with its next round of eliminations.

HunterGirl was the first contestant of the season to earn a Platinum Ticket. She now finds herself competing against fellow Top 14 contenders, Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, Tristen Gressett, Jay, Nicolina, Dan Marshall, Ava Maybee, Allegra Miles, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Christian Guardino, and Fritz Hager for the top prize. Jacob Moran, Sage McNeely, Elli Rowe, Katyrah Love, Cameron Whitcomb and Cadence Baker were all eliminated at the end of the two-hour telecast.

The American Idol winner is determined by fans through public voting. The contestant who receives the crown will receive a cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.