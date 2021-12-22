Amanda Shires Shares Fiery New Video for ‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve’ [WATCH]

It's hard to believe that there's only a few days left in 2021, but Amanda Shires came prepared. She just released her new music video for her take on the holiday classic "What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve," and it certainly packs a punch.

In the video, which Shires co-produced with musician and filmmaker Deren Ney, viewers are taken through her unique version of New Year's Eve festivities. From downing pints of ice cream to trying to narrow down the perfect outfit for the occasion, the big night eventually goes up in smoke... quite literally. You can watch the full music video below.

"What Are You Doing New Years Eve" is featured on Shires' stellar new album For Christmas, which is available now. The record also features a smoky cover of the holiday classic "Silent Night" and nine original songs from Shires, each featuring a unique spin on what most may expect from a Christmas-themed release.

Recorded over the course of four days in July, For Christmas features accompaniment from bassist and 400 Unit bandmate Jimbo Hart, pianist Peter Levin, guitarist Pat Buchanan and drummer Fred Eltringham. Acclaimed gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters are featured on multiple tracks, including the sweet yet sorrowful "Home to Me."

John Prine: 10 Things You Might Not Know About the Folk Icon