Amanda Shires Shares Achingly Beautiful New Holiday Song ‘Home To Me’ [LISTEN]

Amanda Shires has released a new single from her upcoming Christmas album that will connect with anyone who's separated from a loved one this holiday season.

"Home to Me" is a stunning ballad that finds Shires longing for her companion, but only finding desolation in the freezing winter. "Don’t want to talk, it’s too cold to walk / I keep looking for you, but all I find is frost," Shires proclaims sorrowfully. The heart-wrenchingly beautiful cut taps into the melancholy that many experience when the grief of heartbreak, loss or simple physical distance coincides with the holidays.

The song's vintage-inspired music video, which you can watch below, was filmed by Joshua Black Wilkins in Shires' Nashville home.

"Home to Me" is the latest track from her upcoming record For Christmas, which features nine original songs and reimagined versions of holiday classics "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" and "Silent Night." The album was recorded with guitarist Pat Buchanan, drummer Fred Eltringham, bassist Jimbo Hart (also part of Jason Isbell's 400 Unit band) and pianist Peter Levin. Last month, Shires shared the original song "Gone for Christmas," which shows off Shires' clever sense of humor via her lengthy wishlist to Santa.

For Christmas will be released on Nov. 12 and is available to pre-order and pre-save now; more details are below.

Amanda Shires, For Christmas Tracklist:

1. "Magic Ooooooh" (feat. the McCrary Sisters)

2. "A Real Tree This Year"

3. "Let's Get Away" (feat. the McCrary Sisters)

4. "Home to Me"

5. "Blame It on the Mistletoe"

6. "Slow Falling Snow"

7. "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

8. "Silent Night"

9. "Gone for Christmas" (feat. the McCrary Sisters)

10. "Wish for You"

11. "Always Christmas Around Here" (feat. Lawrence Rothman)