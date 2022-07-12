Amanda Shires recruited her longtime friend and the Highwomen bandmate Maren Morris for her emotional new single.

"Empty Cups," released Tuesday (July 12), is a reflective, piano-driven examination of the little details and reminders that can feel like engulfing reminders during painful times.

Alongside Jason Isbell on guitar, Morris supplies warm, supporting harmonies during the song's engulfing chorus. When Shires' voice intermittently shakes with emotion, Morris' accompaniment acts as an anchor, allowing her imagery-centered lyrics to take center stage.

"Now my hands are two empty cups / Maybe I was asking for a little too much," the pair sings. "To keep the newness from wearing off / For every start there’s gonna be a stop."

"I recorded ‘Empty Cups’ after everyone left because I didn’t want to accidentally cry or get a shaky voice in front of my friends," Shires says in a statement. "I asked Maren to sing on this one because our voices blend like sisters and because I knew that wherever my voice wavered, she’d be steady."

Watch Amanda Shires' live performance video of "Empty Cups," featuring Maren Morris, below:

"Empty Cups" is the latest single from Shires' upcoming solo album Take It Like a Man, which is set for release on July 29 via ATO Records. Produced by Lawrence Rothman, the record features 10 new songs that are centered around Shires' own experiences navigating life as a woman, wife and mother during the tumultuous and unpredictable events of the past two years. In May, Shires released the record's moody, sensual lead single "Hawk for the Dove," which features backing vocals from rising country artist Brittney Spencer.

On July 23, Shires will join Morris, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile at Chicago's Wrigley Field in Chicago for a rare performance from the Highwomen in support of Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour.

Shires also recently announced a string of 2022 headlining tour dates, including an intimate album release show at Nashville’s Blue Room on July 28. You can see a full list of upcoming concert dates and find additional ticketing information at Shires' official website.