Accomplished singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires is gearing up to share a brand new record this summer. Released today (May 24), "Hawk for the Dove" is the lead single from her upcoming seventh studio album Take It Like a Man, due out July 29 on ATO Records.

Dark and sensual, "Hawk for the Dove" finds Shires focusing in on her object of desire and encouraging them to indulge her requests. The track, which was recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio B, features backing vocals from Brittney Spencer and moody guitar from Shires' husband and fellow award-winning artist, Jason Isbell. Elevated by her passionate vocals and a powerful violin solo, the track shows off the brilliant artistry that has long proved Shires as a musical force to be reckoned with.

"Too caught up in the way I want you rolling over me," Shires declares. "The spurs of hip bones and you pressing in / Come on I dare you / Make me feel something again."

"I want people to know that it’s okay to be a 40-year-old woman and be more than just a character in somebody else’s life," Shires says in a statement. "The song and the visual representation of the song deal with the emotions that turn prey into predator."

Watch the cinematic music video for "Hawk for the Dove" below:

"Hawk for the Dove" is one of 10 new tracks featured on Take It Like a Man, which Shires wrote and recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown. Produced by Lawrence Rothman, the record features guest vocals from country talent and The Highwomen collaborator Maren Morris. Isbell also performs guitar on several tracks in addition to "Hawk for the Dove."

Shires says that the songs of Take It Like a Man document her own experiences as a wife and mother during an especially tumultuous time in her life. Additional details about the record are expected to be released in the coming weeks.