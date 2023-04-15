Alan Jackson’s $23 Million Oceanfront Mansion in Florida Is Jaw-Dropping — See Inside [Pictures]
Alan Jackson's ultra-high-end taste in property even extends to his vacation homes. The singer and his wife built a spectacular 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 9,800-square-foot oceanside mansion on Jupiter Island in Florida that's one of the most jaw-dropping celebrity vacation homes of them all, and it's currently valued at just over $23 million.
Jackson and his wife, Denise, bought the exclusive piece of property in 2002 for $3.5 million, according to online property sites, and they knocked down the existing house to build a grand Mediterranean-style mansion that boasts the highest-end construction and finishes throughout, including walnut flooring.
The staggering house includes an elevator, a library, a home theater, a chef's kitchen, formal dining and living spaces and easy transitions from indoor to outdoor living.
The exterior of the home is just as high-end, with elaborate stone walkways and seating areas, a pool and spa, outdoor dining areas, a putting green and more. There's also a boardwalk that leads to a private dock, as well as a sunset-watching deck.
Jackson sold the ultra-exclusive waterfront property in 2013 for $10.45 million, and the buyer turned around and sold it again in 2018 for $13.25 million. Online property sites currently estimate the value of the luxury property at $23 million, which breaks down to just about $2,356 per square foot.
Jackson is hardly a stranger to luxury living. In addition to the Florida estate, the singer and his family previously resided in a massive 18,622-square-foot antebellum mansion called Sweetbriar in Franklin, Tenn., which Jackson modeled after Tara in Gone With the Wind when he had it custom-built. They sold that residence for $28 million in 2010 and moved to a spectacular hilltop mansion nearby, which they sold in March of 2021 for $19 million. They also owned a beautiful lakefront mansion in Georgia.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Alan Jackson's stunning oceanfront estate in Florida, and keep scrolling to see inside his other spectacular properties.