Alan Jackson's ultra-high-end taste in property even extends to his vacation homes. The singer and his wife built a spectacular 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 9,800-square-foot oceanside mansion on Jupiter Island in Florida that's one of the most jaw-dropping celebrity vacation homes of them all, and it's currently valued at just over $23 million.

Jackson and his wife, Denise, bought the exclusive piece of property in 2002 for $3.5 million, according to online property sites, and they knocked down the existing house to build a grand Mediterranean-style mansion that boasts the highest-end construction and finishes throughout, including walnut flooring.

The staggering house includes an elevator, a library, a home theater, a chef's kitchen, formal dining and living spaces and easy transitions from indoor to outdoor living.

The exterior of the home is just as high-end, with elaborate stone walkways and seating areas, a pool and spa, outdoor dining areas, a putting green and more. There's also a boardwalk that leads to a private dock, as well as a sunset-watching deck.

Jackson sold the ultra-exclusive waterfront property in 2013 for $10.45 million, and the buyer turned around and sold it again in 2018 for $13.25 million. Online property sites currently estimate the value of the luxury property at $23 million, which breaks down to just about $2,356 per square foot.

Jackson is hardly a stranger to luxury living. In addition to the Florida estate, the singer and his family previously resided in a massive 18,622-square-foot antebellum mansion called Sweetbriar in Franklin, Tenn., which Jackson modeled after Tara in Gone With the Wind when he had it custom-built. They sold that residence for $28 million in 2010 and moved to a spectacular hilltop mansion nearby, which they sold in March of 2021 for $19 million. They also owned a beautiful lakefront mansion in Georgia.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Alan Jackson's stunning oceanfront estate in Florida, and keep scrolling to see inside his other spectacular properties.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville.