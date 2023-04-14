Lainey Wilson Is Grateful for Her Massive ACM Nods: ‘Never Gets Old’

Lainey Wilson's name is at the top of yet another awards show nominations list, and this time it's for the 2023 ACM Awards, airing May 11, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

The "Heart Like a Truck" vocalist is the second-most-nominated artist, with the chance to take home six trophies at the show. She follows top-nominated artist Hardy, who earned seven nominations. The two share three nominations for their duet "Wait in the Truck": Song of the Year, Visual Media of the Year and Music Event of the Year. Additionally, Wilson is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country and Single of the Year for "Heart Like a Truck."

She expressed her gratitude on social media, thanking her fans and collaborators, including Hardy.

"Woke up this morning to this and y’all…this never gets old," she writes. "Thank you to every single person who has made this possible. I am so proud to be in these categories alongside some of my favorite artists and friends, especially my buddy @hardy…thank you for letting me be a part of the incredible song that is “wait in the truck”…Love y’all and see y’all down in TX. Let’s go!!!"

Other top nominees include Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Cole Swindell, who picked up five each, as well as Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Miranda Lambert. See the full list of nominees here.

The 2023 ACM Awards will feature hosts Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and air live from Dallas, Texas, on Amazon Prime Video at 8PM ET.

