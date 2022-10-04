Loretta Lynn: 5 Badass Moments She Changed Everything

There are many ways to describe country icon Loretta Lynn and her amazing career: groundbreaking, record-setting, genre-defining. But one of the best descriptors is also one of the simplest: She was a badass.

When Lynn entered country music more than 60 (SIXTY!) years ago, she changed everything, from what a female country singer could sing about to what a female country singer could achieve. From her first record in 1960 until today, The Boot has compiled a list of five of Lynn's most badass moments.

Click through the gallery below to read about each of them, and stand in awe of the First Lady of Country Music: