First Lady Acres is a nearly 10,000 square-foot home on eight Tennessee acres, but the gorgeous amenities and decor pale in comparison to the legacy of its previous owners. The house George Jones bought for Tammy Wynette in 1974 is a part of country music history.

The lavish Nashville estate boasts nine bedrooms and nine baths. It features a gourmet kitchen, theater, exercise room, putting green, helipad, swimming pool and three-car garage. There's even a safe room should an unwanted guest breach the gated community's entrance. You'll also find a snuggery on the grounds.

What's a snuggery, you ask? Well, if you have to ask, you probably couldn't have afforded the $3 million the property sold for in October of 2017.

The grounds feature a zen approach to gardening outside a California-style contemporary home, designed for how people live their lives. Zillow points out the house was built in 1970 and stands just shy of 9,700 square feet.

The Possum bought the house for Wynette after they married, and while the union didn't end up being a permanent one, the majesty of their homestead remains. One will even find Wynette's closet largely untouched!

